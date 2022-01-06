* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 mph, higher gusts possible on ridges and peaks.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON
Instructions:
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
