* WHAT...South winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in coastal communities. Locally stronger wind gusts to 70 mph will be possible along the most exposed beaches and headlands.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.