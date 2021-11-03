* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow down weak trees. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will initially be strongest on beaches and headlands early Thursday morning. Winds will shift more southwesterly around midday Thursday, with strong gusts possible even for the coastal communities Thursday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
Residents should take action now to tie down loose objects in yards. Some damage can be expected from the high winds, especially to signs, tree limbs and power lines. Power outages are possible. Drive with extreme caution in the warning area and be prepared for flying debris.
