* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts 45 to 60 mph. Strongest winds will be on exposed headlands and beaches.

* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may damage trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Travel will be challenging, especially for high profile vehicles late tonight through Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be late tonight through Monday morning.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST

Instructions:

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.