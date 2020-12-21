* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds may result in isolated tree damage and power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on area bridges like the Megler Bridge along Highway 101.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
