* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast, Central Oregon Coast, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Some roads may be closed due to downed power lines and vegetation.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON
Instructions:
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.
