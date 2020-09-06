* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast above 1000 feet, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 1 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* FIRE CONCERNS...Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution with potential ignition sources.
* AFFECTED AREAS: SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... NORTH OREGON COAST ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS
Instructions:
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
