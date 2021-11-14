Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.