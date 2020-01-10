* WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected. Total tide near 11 feet.
* WHERE...South Washington Coast, North Oregon and Central Oregon Coasts.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 2 PM PST Friday. Highest tides around 11 AM.
* IMPACTS..Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST
A High Surf Watch means that high surf may affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water's edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path.
