* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning on the beaches, large waves and dangerous surf conditions. Breakers of 30 to 40 feet. The highest waves will occur during the day Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Warning, coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 6 AM PST early this morning. For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Major flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly.
People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Severe beach erosion may destroy coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong gusty south wind is expected tonight and Tuesday. Gusts 60 to 75 mph will be possible, strongest on beaches and headlands.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST
Instructions:
A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. A High Surf Warning means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion.
Stay well back from the water's edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path.
