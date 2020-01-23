The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a flood warning for Wilson River near Tillamook until Friday afternoon, affecting Tillamook County. River forecasts are based on observed and forecast rainfall and temperatures.
For the latest river stages and forecasts, visit weather.gov/portland. At noon Thursday, the stage was 11.2 feet / 12422 cfs. Flood stage is 12.0 feet and flood flow is 14050 cfs.
This river is forecast to rise above flood stage around 4 p.m. Thursday and is expected to crest at 12.9 ft around 10 p.m. Above 12 feet, minor flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land north and east of Tillamook can be expected, particularly during high tides.
Instructions:
Turn around, don't drown. Don't drive into flooded areas. Avoid walking near riverbanks during high water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.