The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon... Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the Nehalem River near Foss.
* Until Wednesday evening.
* At 2:15 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 14.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 15.1 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight.
* Impact...Above 15.0 feet, expect minor flooding of low lying farm land and structures.
* AFFECTED AREAS: TILLAMOOK, OR ... CLATSOP, OR
Instructions:
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM PST.
