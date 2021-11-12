* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook.
* WHEN...Until late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Above 14.0 feet, widespread lowland and dairy land flooding begins. Sloughs north of the city, mainly Dougherty, begin to overflow. Minor flooding begins in the business district north of Tillamook and along Hwy 101, particularly during high tide.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 a.m. Friday, the stage was 14.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM PST Friday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling through the weekend. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
* AFFECTED AREAS: TILLAMOOK, OR
