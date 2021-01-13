The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon... Trask River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon and Washington... Alsea River near Tidewater affecting Lincoln and Benton Counties. Siuslaw River near Mapleton affecting Lane County. Siletz River at Siletz affecting Lincoln County. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. The Flood Warning continues for the Nehalem River near Foss.
* At 1:15 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 16.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity...The river crested this morning at 17.7 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling through Thursday.
* Impact...Above 15.0 feet, expect minor flooding of low lying farm land and structures.
Instructions:
There are numerous road closures in effect due to flooding. Do not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on observed and forecast rainfall and temperatures, and they include current and planned reservoir releases. For the latest river stages and forecasts, visit weather.gov/portland. The next statement will be issued this evening by 930 pm PST.
