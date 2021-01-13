...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon... Alsea River near Tidewater affecting Lincoln and Benton Counties. Siuslaw River near Mapleton affecting Lane County. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon... Nehalem River near Vernonia affecting Columbia County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon... Washington... Trask River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Siletz River at Siletz affecting Lincoln County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. The Flood Warning continues for the Wilson River near Tillamook.
* Until this evening.
* At 6:30 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 AM PST Wednesday was 16.7 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon or evening.
* Impact...Above 15.5 feet, expect widespread flooding in the north part of Tillamook along Hwy 101 to the vicinity of the Tillamook Cheese Factory, especially during high tides. The most noticable flood impacts are to low-lying roads and some buildings near Dougherty Slough and the lower Wilson River. Widespread flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land and some rural access roads outside of Tillamook can be expected as well.
* AFFECTED AREAS: TILLAMOOK, OR
Instructions:
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 800 AM PST.
