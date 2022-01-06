WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook.
* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...Above 15.5 feet, expect widespread flooding in the north part of Tillamook along Hwy 101 to the vicinity of the Tillamook Cheese Factory, especially during high tides. The most noticable flood impacts are to low-lying roads and some buildings near Dougherty Slough and the lower Wilson River. Widespread flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land and some rural access roads outside of Tillamook can be expected as well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM PST Thursday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
* AFFECTED AREAS: TILLAMOOK, OR
