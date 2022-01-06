* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...Above 14.0 feet, widespread lowland and dairy land flooding begins. Sloughs north of the city, mainly Dougherty, begin to overflow. Minor flooding begins in the business district north of Tillamook and along Hwy 101, particularly during high tide.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 AM PST Thursday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 13.5 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
* AFFECTED AREAS: TILLAMOOK, OR
