...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon... Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington... Naselle River near Naselle affecting Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the Wilson River near Tillamook.
* Until Wednesday afternoon.
* At 11:30 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 14.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast...The river is expected to crest around 15.5 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.
* Impact...Above 15.5 feet, expect widespread flooding in the north part of Tillamook along Hwy 101 to the vicinity of the Tillamook Cheese Factory, especially Some buildings in low areas near the river are threatened with flooding above this level.during high tides. The most noticable flood impacts are to low-lying roads and some buildings near Dougherty Slough and the lower Wilson River. Widespread flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land and some rural access roads outside of Tillamook can be expected as well.
* AFFECTED AREAS: TILLAMOOK, OR
Instructions:
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 630 PM PST.
