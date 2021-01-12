...The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington...Oregon... Naselle River near Naselle affecting Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a
* Flood Warning for the Wilson River near Tillamook.
* From this morning to late tonight.
* At 5:30 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 10.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 12.6 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening.
* Impact...Above 12.0 feet, minor flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land north and east of Tillamook can be expected, particularly during high tides.
* AFFECTED AREAS: TILLAMOOK, OR
Instructions:
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 100 PM PST.
