Evacuation Level 3 -

Leave Immeadiately

Waltz Hill Road to Baseline Road

Baseline Road to Bewley Road

Bewley Road to Vaughn Road

Vaughn Road to Aldebrook Road

All evacuated persons may go to the shelter at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds.

This incudes Willowbrook Drive, Timberline Road, Salmonberry Road, and Pike Road

Kilchis Park is being evacuated. Parts of Kilchis Road is imminent level 3. US 101 southbound is closed at Slab Creek S. —-North Lincoln City is Level 3 from another fire which will be bringing a lot of Traffic toward us as 18 is closed.

Surrounding areas are Level 2

Be ready to evacuate immediately

Please stay out of the area to allow emergency responders to work. Please do not call Tillamook 911 unless you have an emergency.

