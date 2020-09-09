Evacuation Level 3 -
Leave Immeadiately
Waltz Hill Road to Baseline Road
Baseline Road to Bewley Road
Bewley Road to Vaughn Road
Vaughn Road to Aldebrook Road
All evacuated persons may go to the shelter at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds.
This incudes Willowbrook Drive, Timberline Road, Salmonberry Road, and Pike Road
Kilchis Park is being evacuated. Parts of Kilchis Road is imminent level 3. US 101 southbound is closed at Slab Creek S. —-North Lincoln City is Level 3 from another fire which will be bringing a lot of Traffic toward us as 18 is closed.
Surrounding areas are Level 2
Be ready to evacuate immediately
Please stay out of the area to allow emergency responders to work. Please do not call Tillamook 911 unless you have an emergency.
