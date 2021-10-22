* WHAT...Coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Major flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large waves and dangerous surf conditions with breakers up to 35 ft are also possible.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. If you are driving and become trapped in flood water, abandon the car and move to higher ground only if the surrounding water is not moving.
If the water is moving, do not leave the car. Exercise extreme caution along beaches. Unpredictable and destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties and other structures with no warning. Beach erosion is possible.
In southwest Washington similar conditions in the past have resulted in significant flooding in Raymond, erosion to homes and roads near Washaway Beach along Highway 105 near North Cove, and/or erosion to campsites near Cape Disappointment. In northwest Oregon similar conditions in the past have resulted in severe erosion near the south jetty of the Columbia River in Clatsop county, and/or flooding in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Neskowin, and/or the Pacific City Airport. On the central Oregon coast similar conditions in the past have resulted in severe erosion in Neskowin and/or Yachats, and flooding in Lincoln City.
