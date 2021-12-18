* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Snow level will lower tonight, running 800 to 1000 feet overnight into early Sunday morning.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain may be mixed with or fall as snow briefly at times at lower elevations. But, little if any accumulations are expected below 500 feet.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1
