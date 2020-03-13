* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level will drop to 1500 feet this evening, then hold near 1000 feet later tonight, and then 500 to 800 feet Saturday.
* WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight PDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect colder temperatures for Saturday through Sunday, with breezy east winds. That wind, combined with cold temperatures will create wind chill of 15 to 25 deg Saturday night into Sunday morning.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
