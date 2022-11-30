* WHAT...Snow expected above 500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be somewhat showery in nature. Elevations below 500 feet may locally receive an inch or two, but most accumulations will occur at the higher elevations.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
