Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

* WHAT...Snow expected above 500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be somewhat showery in nature. Elevations below 500 feet may locally receive an inch or two, but most accumulations will occur at the higher elevations.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST

Instructions:

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

0
0
0
1
0


Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted:

Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.