* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills above 1000 feet. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon above 1000 feet.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow accumulations will likely occur above 1500 feet.

* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS

Instructions:

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

