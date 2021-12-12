* WHAT...Snow. Snow level will generally hold at 1500 to 2000 feet tonight into Monday, with additional snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches. Heavy showers could drop snow levels a bit more at times, with snow possible down to 1000 feet at times tonight, but any accumulations will be an inch or less.
* WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
