* WHAT...Snow expected. Snow level at or above 1500 feet, with total snow accumulations 3 to 7 inches.
* WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
* WHEN...From 10 p.m. this evening to 10 p.m. PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be challenging at times.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
