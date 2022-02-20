WHAT...Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
