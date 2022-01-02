* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches, heaviest above 2000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills above 1500 feet. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon above 1500 feet.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
