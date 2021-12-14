* WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, mainly above 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers through this afternoon will taper off this evening. Snow rates will pick up again late tonight as the next system approaches.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
