* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches by late Tuesday night. Highest amounts above 1000 feet.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Roadways, such as state highways 26 and 6 at pass level, may be snow or ice covered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest precipitation is expected from early evening through midnight. Expect areas of 1 to 2 inch accumulations below 500 feet in the notorious colder locations such as Staleys Junction and Timber Junction along highway 26.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON
Instructions:
Consider alternate routes, especially if traveling over the Coast Range passes. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
