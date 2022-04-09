Tillamook Emergency Management

WHAT...Snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with up to 8 inches possible in the higher terrain.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...From 8 PM Sunday to 2 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS

Instructions:

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

