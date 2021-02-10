...PROLONG WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A series for Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across the region Friday night into Saturday.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch, with ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds gusting 30 to 45 mph, mainly in exposed valleys and ridges.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Spotty power outages and tree damage is possible due to the wind or ice. Travel could be challenging at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be falling Thursday afternoon, dropping into the 20s Thursday night. With the gusty winds, expect wind chill values of 10 to 20 degrees Thursday night.
* AFFECTED AREAS: SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST ... NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
...PROLONG WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A series for Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across the region Friday night into Saturday.
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with ice accumulations of a quarter to as much as a half inch. Heaviest ice accumulations will occur in the valleys of the Coast Range. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Spotty power outages and tree damage are possible due to the wind or ice. Travel could be challenging at times.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS
Instructions:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
