Heavy mixed precipitation possible with total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, with ice accumulations of a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. The storm watch is in Willapa Hills in Washington and the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
The storm watch is from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Travel could be challenging at times.
Precipitation will decrease later Thursday night. Cold temperatures in the 20s with breezy east winds will create low wind chills across the region.
Instructions:
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.