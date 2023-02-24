* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Localized accumulations up to 12 inches are possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS
Instructions:
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
