* WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 4 to 10 inches below 2000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS
Instructions:
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
