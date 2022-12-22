* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 7 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing Friday morning.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
