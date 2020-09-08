* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 35 to 40 mph.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Some small tree limbs could be blown down and additional power outages are possible. Some roads may be impassable through the afternoon due to trees or power lines across roads from stronger winds overnight and earlier today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are no longer expected to reach into the 90s this afternoon, and the heat advisory has been canceled.
* FIRE CONCERNS...Conditions remain favorable for rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution with potential ignition sources.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
