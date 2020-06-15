Adventist Health is affected by the local phone outage. A temporary Main Number to Adventist Health is 503-354-2956
For now call 503-354-2956 to reach Adventist Health until Centurylink outage is repaired.
To reach the Adventist Health Tillamook Medical Center and clinics, call the numbers below.
- Main line 503-842-4444 alternate is: 503-354-2956
- Main line 503-842-5546 alternate is: 503-354-2900
911 is also down. You can use text to 911 if necessary or you can go to your local Fire District to report an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.