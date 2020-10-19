After a mild stretch of weather, we will see more late autumn like weather arriving. A taste will arrive later Wednesday, Oct. 21, with overnight dropping into the lower to middle 30s. This will be cold enough to support patchy frost across the interior lowlands, as well as much of the Cascades and foothills.
Another front will push across the region on Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24. At the same time, will see colder air pushing into the region from the east. This will bring snow levels down to 1500 to 2000 feet later Friday night into Saturday morning. Too early to for exact forecasts yet, but is potential for 3 to 6 inches of snow across the Cascades, mostly above 3000 feet.
Once that system passes, skies will clear later Saturday and Saturday night. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s for much of the region, with middle to upper 30s along the coast. With that, expect widespread frost for Saturday night into early Sunday morning, and again Sunday night into Monday morning.
And now for a some climatological perspective. While the first of the season for a widespread frost or freeze, this pattern is not all that unseasonable. For most of the interior locations, the first freeze of autumn often occurs in mid to late October.
With the first frost and possible freeze coming, now would be the time to pick your remaining vegetables and cover other sensitive plants.
