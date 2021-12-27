This morning`s below freezing temperatures combined with yesterday`s melted snow at lower elevations will result in icy conditions and potentially hazardous travel conditions this morning and potentially into the afternoon, especially where roads have remained untreated. Additional light snowfall that fell overnight on top of the ice will make conditions worse.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain well below normal. Overnight lows for most lower elevations will remain in the 20s. Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach very far beyond the lower 30s, if at all.
What does this mean...
With these very cold temperatures, frostbite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin.
Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from the extremecold as well.
Uncovered pipes will also be susceptible to freezing and bursting.
A slow moderating trend is expected to begin on Thursday with the potential for wintery weather that will continue into Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.