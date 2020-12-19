The forecast from the NWS River Forecast Office, issued at 1:27pm today, has pushed the crest of the Wilson and Trask Rivers into Minor Flood Stage around midday tomorrow (Sunday). If you live or work in any of the flood prone areas, make your plans now. It is possible that the North Main/Hwy 101 areas of Tillamook could flood tomorrow. Stay tuned and monitor the river forecasts for changes as the event unfolds.
Advisory: The Wilson and Trask River Forecast has both going to Minor Flood Stage around midday Sunday
- Tillamook County Emergency Management
