...Period of strongest winds and gusts on the Oregon and Southwest Washington coast expected between roughly 6 pm tonight and 9 am Monday morning...
The period of strongest sustained winds and wind gusts are expected overnight tonight and Monday morning along the coasts of central and northern Oregon, and southwest Washington.
Sustained wind speeds from the south-southwest are expected to increase slightly to between 40 and 55 mph in many areas, and persist through early monday morning. wind gusts, especially along the immediate coast including beaches, headlands, and adjacent parts of the highway 101 corridor could reach to between 65 and 80 mph.
for the ongoing storm, the next 12 to 15 hours are expected to have the greatest risk of downed trees, powerlines, and power outages due to the wind.
@hile it will remain breezy to windy across all coastal areas through at least monday evening, winds are expected to slowly decreasing across all areas beginning mid to late morning on Monday.
