Tillamook 911 is receiving numerous cal about the smoke that suddenly appeared. This is a result of the wind shift that was forecasted, pushing smoke from the fires in eastern Oregon and Washington, pushing that smoke to the coast and offshore. We can expect smoky skies until the winds shift again later this week. Tonight's smoke is not coming from a local source. Please do call 911 if you suspect yopu see a fire, but the smoke is an element of the eastern winds.
Advisory: Recent smoke from Eastern OR/WA, not locally
- Tillamook County Emergency Management
