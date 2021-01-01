...RAIN AND BREEZY, MAINLY SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...
A cold front will push across the region later Friday, with period of moderate to locally heavy rain. Will be breezy as well, with southerly winds gusting 35 to 45 mph at times.
A stronger front will push across the region on Saturday into Saturday night. Periods of heavy rain are expected later Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Rain will push streams and rivers upwards, but flooding is not expected at this time.
South winds will increase Saturday afternoon, running 25 to 35 mph, gusting to 45 mph at times. As usual, winds will be stronger on the coastal headlands and open beaches, with south winds 35 to 45 mph gusting 55 to 70 mph. Strongest wind will from 4 pm Saturday through 11 pm Saturday evening.
In addition, expect potentially hazardous surf zone, as winds and large waves will create a choppy and chaotic and high surf zone.
