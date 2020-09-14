Pike Road Fire levels are reduced at noon, Monday, Sept. 14. Level 2 areas are reduced to Level 1. Level 1 areas are removed.
Mopping up continues and residents should expect to continue to see fire crews and vehicle transiting through the area.
Overcast. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 14, 2020 @ 12:26 pm
