There has been a 4 vehicle crash on Highway 101 at Milepost 41, 4 miles north of Nehalem. Highway 101 is currently closed and the traffic is heavy, expect a long delays.
Advisory: Multi-vehicle crash 4 miles north of Nehalem, Highway 101 currently closed
- Tillamook County Emergency Management
-
- Updated
- 0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More Featured Stories
Trending Today
Articles
- Advisory: Coastal Flood Advisory until 02:00PM Monday
- Offbeat Oregon: “Arago Four” decision literally declared sailors enslaved
- Extended benefits reduced based on Oregon’s falling unemployment rate
- Umpqua Bank promotes Ashley Hayslip to lead new banking division
- Video lottery reopens in 11 Oregon counties, including Tillamook
- Letter: Gas has always been high in Tillamook
- Tillamook County Sheriff Deputy Ben Berger receives Award of Valor
- State prepares for vaccine arrivals, urges patience
- Carolyn Mapuana Evenson
- Tufted puffins removed from listing as threatened or endangered
Commented
- Guest column: Local expertise is critical to wildfire preparedness, response, and recovery (2)
- Bay City Council considers office remodel with Coronavirus Relief Fund (2)
- Amid COVID-19 surge, Oregon expects vaccine shipments in the coming weeks (1)
- Letter: Nestucca superintendent off base with mandatory masks order (1)
- Oregon’s unemployment rate drops to 6.9 percent in October (1)
- Letter: No more clear cuts near watersheds (1)
- What are your Thanksgiving plans? (1)
Trending Today
Articles
- Advisory: Coastal Flood Advisory until 02:00PM Monday
- Offbeat Oregon: “Arago Four” decision literally declared sailors enslaved
- Extended benefits reduced based on Oregon’s falling unemployment rate
- Umpqua Bank promotes Ashley Hayslip to lead new banking division
- Video lottery reopens in 11 Oregon counties, including Tillamook
- Letter: Gas has always been high in Tillamook
- Tillamook County Sheriff Deputy Ben Berger receives Award of Valor
- State prepares for vaccine arrivals, urges patience
- Carolyn Mapuana Evenson
- Tufted puffins removed from listing as threatened or endangered
Commented
- Guest column: Local expertise is critical to wildfire preparedness, response, and recovery (2)
- Bay City Council considers office remodel with Coronavirus Relief Fund (2)
- Amid COVID-19 surge, Oregon expects vaccine shipments in the coming weeks (1)
- Letter: Nestucca superintendent off base with mandatory masks order (1)
- Oregon’s unemployment rate drops to 6.9 percent in October (1)
- Letter: No more clear cuts near watersheds (1)
- What are your Thanksgiving plans? (1)
Trending Today
Articles
- Advisory: Coastal Flood Advisory until 02:00PM Monday
- Offbeat Oregon: “Arago Four” decision literally declared sailors enslaved
- Extended benefits reduced based on Oregon’s falling unemployment rate
- Umpqua Bank promotes Ashley Hayslip to lead new banking division
- Video lottery reopens in 11 Oregon counties, including Tillamook
- Letter: Gas has always been high in Tillamook
- Tillamook County Sheriff Deputy Ben Berger receives Award of Valor
- State prepares for vaccine arrivals, urges patience
- Carolyn Mapuana Evenson
- Tufted puffins removed from listing as threatened or endangered
Commented
- Guest column: Local expertise is critical to wildfire preparedness, response, and recovery (2)
- Bay City Council considers office remodel with Coronavirus Relief Fund (2)
- Amid COVID-19 surge, Oregon expects vaccine shipments in the coming weeks (1)
- Letter: Nestucca superintendent off base with mandatory masks order (1)
- Oregon’s unemployment rate drops to 6.9 percent in October (1)
- Letter: No more clear cuts near watersheds (1)
- What are your Thanksgiving plans? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.