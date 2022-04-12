* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. Local accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible in the hills and on capes.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely period for accumulating snow appears to be between midnight tonight and 5 AM Wednesday morning.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
