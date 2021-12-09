* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
