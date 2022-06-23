* WHAT...Temperatures in the 90s expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills, I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 10 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Rivers are running cold and fast, and will continue to do so this weekend. Nearly every year, people die in rivers in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon due to cold water shock during the season's first heat wave. Hot temperatures can make the cool water seem tempting, but river temperatures in the 50s can easily result in cold water shock that can kill in minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sunday will be the hottest day, with highs generally in the mid to upper 90s. Highs Saturday are expected to be 90 to 95. Overnight temperatures are not expected to be overly warm. Nighttime temperatures away from cities are likely to fall into mid 50s to lower 60s.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON ... CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... CASCADE FOOTHILLS IN LANE COUNTY ... WILLAPA HILLS ... LOWER COLUMBIA AND I - 5 CORRIDOR IN COWLITZ COUNTY ... SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADE FOOTHILLS
Instructions:
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
